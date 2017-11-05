Orders to scrap pest control contract

Nashik : The number of patients showing dengue like symptoms has been increased this year and pest control works are not seen taking place in the city. Corporators expressed their disappointment over pest control works. As there is no improvement in work despite issuance of notice, start action to scrap pest control contract, ordered NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde. He also ordered the health department to clean private open spaces and recover fee from the owners.

The meeting of NMC standing committee was held under its chairperson Shivaji Gangurde. There were heated discussions over citizens falling ill due to mosquito menace in the city. Comparing last year, number of patients showing dengue like symptoms has been increased this year, but pest control contractors is not taking any measures and fogging and insecticide spray works are not doing seriously. Citizens have to face effects of this, members stated during the discussions.

After member Suryakant Lavate raised some questions about this, health officer Dr. Sunil Bukane informed that second show cause notice was issued to concerned contractor. Following discussions, the chairperson ordered to start action for scrapping the contract.

Vishal Sangamnere raised the issue of private spaces where piles of garbage are seen. These spaces are responsible for mosquito breeding. These places have become dumping grounds. Issue notice to concerned owners and recover a fine from them, he suggested.

Following the discussions, chairperson Gangurde ordered the health department to recover fee from the owners and clean the private spaces. As per proposal which was passed earlier, include fee for cleanliness in property tax, he ordered further.