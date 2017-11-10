Opportunities in import and export business available abroad: Sadekar

Satpur: Dubai is a centre of trade businesses of 22 countries. So, all types of industrialists in Maharashtra should come to Dubai. Large scale opportunities are available in Dubai for import and export business in Dubai, informed Nitin Sadekar.

Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture organised a seminar on the subject of opportunity of import and export business at aborad. Sadekar was speaking during this.

President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Santosh Mandlecha, vice president Anilkumar Lodha, director of Rocks event management Nitin Sadekar, Uttamrao Mandhore, Umanand Bagade, Heramb Sahastrabuddhe and Jagdish Kulkarni were present on dais.

Mentioning that large scale opportunities are available for import and export business aborad, MACCIA president Mandlecha stated that those who want to do business are facing difficulties in absence of complete information. MACCIA will give emphasis on growth of import and export business of industrialists from Maharashtra at abroad, opportunity of business growth at Dubai, Middle East and east Europe, he informed and urged that a good opportunity has been made available for industrialists through Udyog India and industrialists should take benefit of this.

Nitin Sadekar all types of industrialists in Maharashtra should come to Dubai. All type of information is available there. Platform has been made available for industrialists in Maharashtra at Dubai, Sadekar said. MACCIA vice president Anilkumar Lodha welcomed the guests. Hemant Sahastrabuddhe made the introductory speech, while Sunita Phalgune proposed the vote of thanks. Hemangi Dandekar compered the programme.

Bhushan Kapdane, Rajesh Malpure, Amit Alai, Sanjay Khairnar, traders and industrialists in large numbers were present.