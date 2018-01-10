Ockhi: Affected awaiting for aid

Nashik : 142 villages in Nashik district were affected by Ockhi cyclone on December 4 and 5 and grape crop on 1200 hectares of land has been affected, while cotton crop on 25,356 hectares of land has been affected by bollworm. Malegaon, Nandgaon and Yeola taluka have suffered most, the assessment figures showed. Assessment of losses due to bollworm is not completed yet. Affected farmers in the district are awaiting for aid.

The effect of Ockhi cyclone was felt directly in rural area of Nashik district. Grape farms were affected. Rainwater was accumulated in grape farms at some places, while grapes witnessed cracks at some places due to rainfall. Onion and corn had drenched.

As entire state was lashed by Ockhi cyclone, state government had ordered crop loss assessment late. As a result, a doubt is being taken over crop loss assessment by agriculture department.

As per primary report by the department, grape farm on around 1231 hectares of land in Chandwad and Baglan talukas has been badly affected. Followed by Ockhi cyclone, cotton growers were affected by bollworm.