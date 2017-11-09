Note ban anniversary, Shiv Sena performs ‘shradh’

Nashik: Mocking the demonetisation move of the Narendra Modi government, BJP’s bickering ally, the Shiv Sena, yesterday performed a ‘shradh’ ceremony (post-death rites) of the Centre’s note ban policy on its first anniversary.

Sena workers performed ‘shradh’ of the note ban at Ramkundon Godavari. Sena workers, some of them with their heads tonsured, performed the rites placing offerings before enlarged photos of scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste, group leader Vilas Shinde, Raju Anna Lavate, corporaor Pravin Tidme, R D Dhongde, Santosh Gaikwad, Chandrakant Khade, corporator Kalpana Pande and other office bearers were present.

The Nationalist Congress Party workers also performed the ‘Shradh’ ceremony of the note ban. Panchavati division chief Shankar Mokal, Anil Pardeshi performed the rites. City chief Ranjan Thakre, regional general secretary Nanasaheb Mahale, NMC group leader Gajanan Shelar and other office bearers were present.

The Congress observed black day and protested against the demonetisation by putting up black flags in various parts of the city. City unit staged agitation opposite the district collectorate. Office bearers and activists raised anti-government slogans. A memorandum was given to Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar.