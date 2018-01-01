‘Norms of ‘Jalyukt’ will be changed’

Nashik :After people’s representatives made aware with the fact that it is impossible to store water in tribal area in the district due to hard surface and has to supply water through water tankers despite inclusion of villages in Jalyukt Shivar, District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan assured to change norms of this abhiyan for the district. While expressing his disappointment over fund expenditure in district development plan, he ordered to use fund in a planned way in the time that is left.

The meeting of district planning committee was organised under District Guaridan Minister Girish Mahajan at Niyojan hall in the district collectorate. Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse, Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Rahul Aher, MLA Anil Kadam, MLA Jeeva Pandu Gavit, MLA Narhari Zirwal, MLA Deepika Chavan, MLA Nirmala Gavit, MLA Rajabhau Waje, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, ZP CEP Deepkkumar Meena, all people’s representatives and members were present.

Following introductory speech by the District Collector, discussions began. There were heated discussions over dalit colony reforms fund, Jalyukt Abhiyan and roads in rural area. MLAs from tribal talukas raised a question over norms in Jalyukt Abhiyan. Many villages from Igatpuri, Surgana and Dindori talukas have been included in the Abhiyan. Fund worth crores of rupees has been proposed for this, but considering geographical condition in these areas water is flowing here and Jalyukt Abhiyan is being failed despite expenditure of fund, stated MLAs Jeeva Pandu Gavit, Narhari Zirwal and Nirmala Gavit. It was demanded to change norms for this area. The District Guardian Minister assured to change norms for this area.

Proposed plan of Rs. 900 crore for general schemes, tribal schemes and schemes for scheduled caste for 2018-19 was approved. While expressing his disappointment over expenditure of 53% fund so far, the District Guardian Minister instructed to maintain quality of work while utiling the fund fully by March end.

People’s representatives should go to villages under Swachh Bharat Mission and create public awareness. Increase people’s participation in it, he urged. District development will get impetus through Samruddhi expressway and economy of the district will be changed due to this. Farmers are also cooperating for this, Mahajan informed.

The tourism development of the district is stalled due to environmentalists. Revenue of the district will be increased along with generation of employment through tourism. People should show maturity, he urged.

People’s representatives and committee members tabled various complaints. Though Gram Sabha has power to fix beneficiaries in Shabari Vikas Yojna, list of beneficiaries received from government, but as benefit of Prime Minister Awas Yojna was given to beneficiaries in the list, it was asked how benefit of two schemes is being given. Social department spent only 2% of the fund on schemes for scheduled castes and the department is not taking people’s representatives into confidence, informed MLA Devyani Pharande and sought clarification about this from officials.

Members alleged that fund of dalit colony reform scheme was spent for posh colonies in jurisdiction of NMC. This fund should be used only on the schemes for scheduled castes, it was demanded. The District Guardian Minister instructed the Municipal Commissioner that NMC should make planning about this.

MLA Narhari Zirwal stated that many posts of medical officials are vacant in primary health centre and citizens are facing difficulties in receiving medical facilties. Provide fund for electricity distribution, he demanded. A proposal has to be filed at the state secretariat every time to get fund expenditure for super speciality hospital. There is much delay due to this and there are difficulties in daily expenditure. Make fund for super speciality hospital in district plan, demanded MLA Pharande. Member Laxman Savji demanded to make provision of fund for Nirmalwari which will be held at Trimbakeshwar in next mnths. He also demanded to make a separate provision in state budget for Nashik for Namai Gange project.