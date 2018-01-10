NMC office bearers to monitor food items of children

Nashik : Women Saving Groups are working to provide food items for those children studying at anganwadis being run by Nashik Municipal Corporation in the city. NMC is spending Rs. 1.61 crore year for this every year. The selection committee of which the Additional Municipal Commissioner is president has been dissolved and it has been formed newly. Out of 10 members, 6 are NMC office bearers and the Mayor is its president. This committee will provide special attention to food items and their distribution to children in anganwadis.

The Women and Child Welfare Committee is running anganwadis in six divisions of NMC. Thousands of children from average and poor families are studying in them. NMC is providing different food items to these children every day. NMC has spent Rs. 1.61 crore for this every year. Administration has conducted tender process for this and work is being given to 32-35 women saving groups to provide the food items. NMC is conducting various schemes to increase number of children in anganwadi and school development. Around 1200 children are studying in 418 anganwadis in the city.

The then Municipal Commissioner had formed a committee to make this process in a proper way and transparently. The chairperson of Women and Child Welfare Committee was non-government member. This committee verified the women saving groups and gave work to provide food items to respective divisions.

With an objective to prevent irregularity in this work, rulers dissolved this committee. As rulers did not made the reason behind this clear, there has been doubt over the decision to dissolve the committee.

A proposal was passed in September, 2017 to extend term of women saving groups which providing food items to children in anganwadis till completion of tender process for new work. It has come to light that rulers dissolved the committee of officials which was selecting women saving groups. Instead of this a new committee of office bearers have been formed, it has also come to light. The committee has total 10 members.

Five members are non-government, while four are NMC officials. Office bearers have majority. This committee will select the women saving groups to provide food items to children in anganwadis. The ruling party will provide its special attention to the food items, it has come to light.