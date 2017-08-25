NMC issues notices to 140 professionals

Satpur: Taking into account rising encroachment on roads in the city, Nashik Municipal Corporation has prepared hawkers zones at various places. Accordingly, it issued notices to those 140 professionals who have not done their biometric registration.

NMC had brought a biometric solution to resolve encroachment problem in Satpur area. It was started to give place for those professionals who done their biometric registration. 33 professionals were given places along ITI wall compound, whereas places given to other professionals along fire station wall compound.

On the backdrop of this, notices have been issued for 140 professionals in Chhatrapati Shivaji vegetable market who have not done their biometric registration. Some professionals have not received them.