NMC to issue notice to ISP over uncleanliness

Nashik : Though NMC health department issued letter twice to India Security Press, it has not taken note of cleanliness. Mosquito breeding can taking place due to this, stated in a meeting of health sub-committee.

If ISP has not taken note of this despite issuance of letter, issue a notice asking why action has not taken regarding uncleanliness, instructed chairperson of health sub-committee Satish Kulkarni. Orders have also been issued to install CCTV cameras as a measure for black spots in the city.

The meeting of the health sub-committee took place under its chairperson Satish Kulkarni. Member Ambadas Pagare drew attention to spread of dengue on large scale. Though health department issued the letter twice to ISP, they has not taken note of cleanliness. It can be cause behind the mosquito breeding, he estimated. When the chairperson asked Dr. Gaikwad informed that despite issuance of the letter to concerned management, permission is not given to enter the Press. If concerned management is not paying heed, then issue a show cause notice and take action for negligence, instructed the chairperson.

Member Rupali Nikule complained about irregular arrival of ghantagadi. As ghantagadi is not arriving regularly in Deepalinagar, Matoshrinagar and its surrounding areas, health issue is becoming serious, she said. It was also alleged that administration was backing ghantagadi contractor. If corporators complain again, officials will be held responsible, chairperson Kulkarni said.

The black spots in the city will be inspected along with divisional officers in next eight days, he informed. Member Pagare informed that private doctor and laboratory are cheating patients and their relatives. He tabled two different laboratory patients of single patient.

He alleged that laboratory and private doctor are cheating the patients and are looting money from them. Chairperson Kulkarni ordered medical superintendent in-charge Dr. Rajendra Bhandari to take action against concerned laboratory and private doctors if they are cheating the patients.