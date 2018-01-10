NMC demolishes unauthorised residences

Panchavati : The anti-encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation unauthorised residences on a private land behind Pande Chambers on Peth Road, Panchavati in tight police security. Six residences which were constructed on this land without NMC permission were demolished.

Some residences were residing on the private land behind Pande Chambers since last many years. The land owner had demanded to remove them. Though NMC had issued notice thrice to all concerned owners of these residences, they had not removed them.

Earlier, owners tried to oppose anti-encroachment squad. Some women locked doors of residences from inside and had tried to set goods on fire, but police thwarted this. There were verbal clashes among municipal officials, police personnel and residents. Owners requested to give term for some days, but NMC officials refused and started to take action. After taking goods in the residences out, the residences were demolished with help of JCB.

NMC divisional officers, senior police inspector Dinesh Bardekar, anti-encroachment department officials and employees were present.