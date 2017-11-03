NMC to cut water connections of defaulters

Nashik : Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken a direct drive regarding outstanding water bill. It has warned to cut water connections of those consumers who fail to pay their outstanding bill within 15 days. NMC has issued notices to around 57,000 defaulters.

There is restriction on NMC revenue following enforcement of Goods and Service Tax. It has emphasised on 100% recovery. A direct drive is being conducted for recovery of property and water tax. NMC has started a special concession scheme for those consumers who will pay their taxes online before receiving the bills. As a result, there is good increase in property and water tax recovery. A work has been started to issue notices to major defaulters. NMC administration has issued notices for 67,838 water connection holders whose water bill is pending. Rs. 6.17 crore was recovered from 10,550 consumers out of them. As remaining 57,000 defaulters have not paid their outstanding bills, an ultimatum for 15 days has been issued to them.

Comparing to last year, property and water tax recovery has increased by Rs. 22 crore this time. Rs. 45 crore as property tax was recovered by October end last year. Rs. 12.58 crore has been added to this and the recovery has reached Rs. 57.76 crore. Rs. 10.67 crore was recovered in the form of water tax last year by October end. Rs. 8 crore has been added to it. Water tax recovery has Rs. 20 crore this year. Rs. 35 crore has been collected by NMC due to concessionary and online scheme, informed the administration.

NMC has started additional 1% concession scheme to encourage property and water tax holders to pay their taxes online. 5% concession will be given for payment in April, while 3% concession will be given for payment in May and 2% concession will be given for payment in July. Due to various concessions and online schemes, Rs. 34.75 crore has been collected by NMC. The number of those paying taxes online is 41,821, while 1.24 lakh people took benefit of concessionary scheme.