New Era students visit Mumbai Naka police station

Nashik : As a part of various activities and field visits, the students of std VIII and IX in New Era school visited Mumbai Naka police station. They had an opportunity to interact with the real heroes, the police. Hands on information was given to the students about the police force.

The policemen appeared overwhelmed with the affection of the students. The students were exhilarated on seeing and handling weapons. The students understood about the responsibility of the police personnel in maintaining the stability and order of Nashik city and also recognized their solid contribution for the society.