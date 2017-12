New Era students excel in shloka competition

Nashik : Shrimat Shankaracharya Krut Shankar Matham had organized various Sanskrit shloka recitation competition. Groupwise recitation competition was conducted for Shivpanchakshar stotra , Lalita Panchratna Stotra, Shri Shivamanas pooja and Krishnashtakam.

Students of New Era English School achieved success in this competition.

They are as follow:

Group I : Durvankur Girish Joshi – first prize; Group II : Chinmay Kiran Garud – first prize and Group III : Sanskruti Sunil Vadjikar – First Prize, Gargi Vishal Pathak – second prize and Sanhita Surendra Deshpande – third prize.

All the successful students were felicitated by the school authorities and teachers. Students were guided by Sandhya Kulkarni. All dignitaries of Shankaracharya Math were present on this occasion.