New Era students celebrate English Week

Nashik : Students of New Era English School celebrated ‘English Week’ from 21st to 26th August in an innovative way. The school organized various activities and competitions during the week. The main motive behind celebrating the English Week is to develop various skills of English language such as listening, writing skills and also to improve vocabulary, communicative and grammatical skills. Following competitions were held according to class: Std I – Poem recitation competition; Std II – Cartoon character presentation; Std III – Story book characters presentation competition; Std IV – Story writing competition and Std V – Value based skit presentation.

Students enthusiastically participated in various competitions and excelled in the skills of language. The English Week culminated with the students of 1st to 5thstd displaying English Exhibition which focused on various aspects of literature and grammar.

In the exhibition, various games and activities were organised such as spinning wheel activity of parts of speech, spell bee activity and jumbled words activity. Cartoon character and skit performance was the main highlight of the exhibition. Students participated in the activities and enjoyed exhibition a lot.

The exhibition was a mirror of the co-ordination of the students with each other and their ability to work in a group. The exhibition was an opportunity for the students to develop public relations, improve patience and body language.

The chief guest corporator Rajendra Mahale appreciated the efforts of the students. The mind-blowing participation of students received highest appreciation from the parents and staff.