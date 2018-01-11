New Era school team wins Ravindranath cricket trophy

Nashik: New Era English School cricket team won the third Ravindranath Tagore district level interschool cricket tournament organized by Ravindranath Tagore School. In the final, the New Era team defeated Rangubai Junnare team by 57 runs.

After winning the toss, the New Era team opted for batting and made 154 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 5 wickets. Aman Patel and Pranav Lachke scored 84 and 43 runs respectively, contributing 135 runs for the first wicket with their exceptional batting skills.

Rangubai Junnare team, with a target of 155 runs to chase had to settle for only 97 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 9 wickets. The New Era team exhibited excellent bowling and fielding skills. Aman Patel and Tanay Pawar took 2 wickets each.

Pranav Lachke was named as the best batsman of the tournament and Aman Patel was the Man of the Series. The New Era Cricket team was congratulated by the school management, Principal and the teachers for their outstanding victory.