New Era English School students’  salute to great leaders

Nashik : Today’s children are the future of the nation. So it is essential to develop the extreme sense of their patriotism amongst children from early days of life, and to accomplish this an activity on great leaders was conducted for the students of Std. III in New Era English School.

The students of the school 0paid homage to country’s great leaders and freedom fighters. The students of Std. III came dressed as leaders and freedom fighters. They impersonated different leaders such as Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhiji, Lokmanya Tilak, etc. and spoke about the sacrifice by patriots for the freedom of India.

The students also gave famous slogans of the great leaders such as ‘Karenge ya Marenge’, ‘Quit India’, ‘Give me blood and I shall give you freedom’, ‘Meri Jhansi nahi dungi’ etc. In this way students paid tribute to all freedom fighters and great leaders.