Negligence towards implementation of biometric method

Nashik : The biometric method will be used in public distribution supply in the state to provide benefit of foodgrain on ration card directly to beneficiaries. A facility of Point of Sale (PoS) machine is being made available in all fair price shops. Accordingly, this process is going on in the state in three phases. Though this method has been started in the districts which are lagging behind Nashik in aadhar linking, it is being seen that there is negligence towards implementation of biometric system in Nashik district. Due to unavailability of machines, implementation in the district cannot take place in time, informed Supply Officers.

Both services will be run from fair price shops to ensure easy supply of foodgrain to average people and to regularise banking transactions. PoS machines will be installed at 51000 fair price shops in the state. Foodgrains will be supplied to the consumers who are coming to buy it using the biometric method. With this it is possible that actual beneficiary will get the foodgrain and irregularity in shops will be curbed.

Ration cards are being linked with aadhaar card number. Duplication will be eliminated with this. Those ration card holders who are deprived from food security scheme will be included in this scheme. Fair price shop owners cannot cheat consumers due to PoS machines which are connected with GPS system and there will be transparency in foodgrain distribution, confided district supply officers.

This system will be installed in around 2600 fair price shops. When a consumer goes to a fair price shop to buy foodgrains, he/she has to put his ration card number and password in the machine and has to give thumb impression. For this training of fair price shop owners was conducted in Nashik.

The biometric method was scheduled to be implemented from July 1 in the district, but as there is no supply of PoS machines from government appointed company despite demand, implementation of the scheme is delayed.