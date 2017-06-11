NDCA honours Suryawanshi with lifetime achievement award

NASHIK : Sports personality Vinayak Suryawanshi has been honoured with prestigious NDCA Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) for his enormous contribution in the field of cricket.

Suryawanshi received the honour in key presence of MLA Devyani Farande at a glittering award distribution ceremony held at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir here.

A number of winning teams, runner-up teams and champions on individual levels, emerged from various competitions and training camps organised during the year-long events were also felicitated by the distinguished personalities present on the occasion.

“Nashik district is rapidly emerging as the district producing world class players. To add to this, all the sports coaches/trainers are putting their best to train players on physical as well as mental level. The NDCA is too working on the same direction,” said MLA Farande.

T20 blind world cup winning team member Anis Beig besides the national player (deaf) Vinay Sanap, Satyajeet Bachhav, Murtuza Trunkwala, Yasar Shaikh, Tanmay Shirode, Harshal Senbhakt, Arun Ayyangar, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Ghodke, Rasik Shinde, Ayush Thakkar and Mohd Trunkwala were also honoured.

Dy collector Nitin Mundaware, V V Suryawanshi, NDCA president Vinod Shah, secretary Sameer Rakate, Hemant Deshpande and Gajabhau Aher were among those present on the dais.