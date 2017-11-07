NCP women’s wing stages agitation to protest Mahajan

Deolali Camp : The women’s wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a protest against state Water Resources and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan at Sansari Naka in Deolali Camp. He had advised a sugar factory to name its liquor brand after women for higher sales.

He had made this remark while inaugurating the crushing season of Satpuda sugar factory in Nandurbar. The NCP women’s wing hit image of Girish Mahajan with shoes under leadership of district chairperson Prerna Balkavade. “Mahajan dishonoured women and we are protesting him for this. If they want to increase sale of liquor bottles, Mahajan should name liquor brand after his name, Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Modi. He should tender an apology for this,” Prerna Balkavade demanded.

Pushpalata Udawant, Saira Shaikh, Archana Parcha, Mangal Bhalerao, Puja Davre and other women office bearers were present.