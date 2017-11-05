NCP women wing staged agitation against LPG price hike

Nashik: Talukawise agitation was staged in the district against LPG price hike, under leadership of district chief of Nationalist Congress Party women wing.

People are suffering due to hike in LPG price. Central government has hiked LPG price again. This is the third hike in last three months. Ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government is neglecting the people. Women have to face inconvenience on large scale due to this. Government should inform who will see ‘Acche Din’ after hike in LPG price, stated district chief of NCP women wing Prerna Balkavade.

A unique agitation was staged in presence of her at Bhagur. Women lighted earthen stove to condemn the government. Agitators raised anti-Modi government slogans. A symbolic funeral procession of LPG cylinder was taken out.

Regional vice chairperson Bharati Pawar, Sayara Shaikh, Madhuri Gaidhani, Vaishali Devgire and other women office bearers and activists were present. The agitation was also staged in Nashik, Baglan, Nandgaon, Kalvan, Trimbakeshwar, Niphad and Sinnar talukas.