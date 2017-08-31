National Sports Day celebrated at St Francis School

Nashik: National Sports Day was celebrated in St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik on Tuesday (Aug. 29) with great enthusiasm. This day is celebrated in the loving memory of Major Dhyanchand, the wizard of Indian hockey on his birth anniversary.

Students delivered speeches highlighting Major Dhyanchand’s incredible game and unforgettable immense contribution to Indian hockey.

Chess matches of boys and girls (under fourteen and under sixteen) were organised. Netball matches also took place on this occasion. Physical education teachers – Surekha Patil and Swapnil Karpe strived hard for the success of this celebration.

The headmistress Kusuma Shetty and supervisor – secondary section Cici Wilson guided and motivated the students for their maximum participation in various sports events. Chairman Dr. A F Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto congratulated all the students for their sports performance and achievements.