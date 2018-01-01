Nashikites welcome New Year

Nashik: While according farewell to year 2017, youths in the city yesterday celebrated the eve of New Year by organising various social programmes and parties. Especially, youths in the city burst crackers at midnight to welcome the New Year 2018.

December, 31st is celebrated on large scale in the country. The day is celebrated across the world. Hotels, bars and resorts in the city organised parties to celebrate the New Year. They gave various offers to attract the youths. Some youths organised social and musical programmes to welcome the New Year.

City police maintained a tight vigil to prevent any untoward incident and to curb the revellers. Crackers were burst at squares in various parts of the city to welcome the New Year. People came down on the streets and greeted one another with ‘Happy New Year’.