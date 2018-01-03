Nashik ranks 2nd in voter registration in state

Nashik : Despite non-cooperation by Booth Level Officials (BLOs) in first phase of voter revalidation programme, Nashik has ranked second in state with visits to 4.90 lakh residences. The final voter list will be published on January 10.

The voter revalidation drive was conducted in the district from November 1 to 15. Thereafter it was extended till November 30, but Election Commission had again extended it by 15 days as expected voter registration could not take place.

Following good response by BLOs in the district, 4.90 lakh home visits have been completed and registration of new voters, to delete name of deceased and to change voters address were done.

Beed district topped the state in voter registration. 5.49 lakh home visits have been completed in this district, while 4.90 lakh home visits have been completed in Solapur district which is ranked third.

BLOs were instructed to visit homes of voters and collect information of voters and their families. As teachers were appointed as BLOs, teachers association had decided not to work in the programme and decided not to cooperate. As a result, there was challenge to pay visits to 7.25 lakh families in the district. Finally, election department had prepared to take criminal action against the BLOs. Following this warning, BLOs had started to work. As a result, the district has been succeeded to complete around 5 lakh home visits.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission had instructed to upload the applications that received during the programme on its website by December end. Accordingly, all applications have been uploaded. District has currently 42.97 lakh voters. The number of voters has increased due to this programme.