Nashik-Pune air service takes off

Nashik : The air service for which Nashikites were awaiting since last four years was inaugurated yesterday. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan flagged off maiden flight on Nashik-Pune route. The service has been started at Nashik under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Udan scheme. The programme was organised at Ojhar airport at 5.30 pm, however it was delayed as flight arrived from Mumbai one-and-half hour late.

The flight of Air Deccan landed on Ojhar airport at 7.20 pm. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, chief managing director of Air Deccan C D Gopinath and other officials of the company came out of it. They were welcomed on the airport. MP Hemant Godse, MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Narhari Zirwal, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, secretary of urban aviation ministry Raju Choube, chief managing director of HAL T Suvarna Raju, special IG Vinoykumar Choube, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, sub-divisional officer Uday Kisve, Mahesh Patil and office bearers of NIMA, AIMA, TAAN and other industrial organisations were present. Traditional light was lighted on the occasion and the District Guardian Minister felicitated those commuters who were travelling to Pune from Nashik.

Manoj Rai and Sneha Jog became the first commuters from Nashik who travelled to Pune from Nashik. Sneha Jog emerged winner of lucky draw scheme and she was offered to travel to Pune under Re. 1 scheme. The service will be regular from tomorrow, informed chief managing director of Air Deccan Captain Gopinath.