Nashik to host national yoga competition

Satpur: The Yoga Parishad which is held at the national level since last 30 years, is being organised for first time in the state and Nashik has got the honour to organise it, informed president of Yoga Culture Association President U K Sharma in a media briefing.

Association president U K Sharma, general secretary Yogacharya Pradnya Patil, vice president Venus Wani, regional president Suresh Gandhi, Vandana Rakibe, Milind Tare, Gaurangi Patil and other office bearers were present for the media briefing which was organised in the hall of Mantra’s Green Resources.

President Sharma expressed his satisfaction over the fact that Nashik is getting an opportunity to spread and propagate yoga at the national level. Thousands of competitors from the country will arrive for this national competition in the city. This national competition is being organised jointly by Yoga Culture Association Nashik and Maharashtra Yoga Culture Association at Nakshatra lawns, Gangapur Road from Sept 1 to 3.

A rally of competitors in traditional attires of various states will be taken out on September 2 at 8 am. This rally will be taken to Nakshatra lawns via Gangapur Road from Mahatmanagar ground. Union Minister Shripad Naik will inaugurate this competition at 10 am thereafter. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Yog Rishidharmajyot Vishwas Mandlik, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, various office bearers of yoga at central and national level, MPs from Nashik and renowned industrialists will be present as special guests.

This yoga competition will be conducted from three different platforms. Expert judges from across the country will give marks to every competitor. The competition will be concluded on September 3 and prize distribution will be held on the same day. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde and others will be present as chief guests. Males and females from 6 to 80 years of age will take part in the competition.

Omsai group Morwadi, Cidco president Gaurav Kedare and vice president Santosh Mishra have taken the responsibility to make arrangements for the competitors and organise the competition. Yoga teachers and mentors from the city are taking sincere efforts for success of this competition. Opportunity will be provided to some Yoga exponents from Nashik, Sharma informed.