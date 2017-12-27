Nani, two others shifted to central prison

Nashik : Main suspect in human trafficking at Musalgaon Nani alias Mangal Nandkishore Gangavane and other two have been shifted to Nashik Road central prison after they have been remanded to judicial custody.

The names of other suspects are Vishal Gangavane who is son of Nani and pimp Sonu Deshmukh. They were produced in the court at Sinnar after the term of their police custody came to an end. Two suspects who were arrested from Nashik in connection with this have been remanded to judicial custody earlier.

With this all five accused have been remanded to the central prison. The minor girl from Bangladesh was brought to India and was sold by his aunt to Nani Gangavane. Thereafter she was sold at Mumbai and Kolkata. After rescued herself from pimps, the victim girl had exposed human trafficking at Musalgaon before media. In addition, involvement of Sinnar, MIDC and local police also came to light.

Taking serious note of this, SP Sanjay Darade has handed over the investigation into the case to special squad of rural police. This squad and local crime branch had taken Nani alias Mangal Gangavane, her son Vishal Gangavane and pimp Sonu Deshmukh into their custody from Musalgaon. Police also had taken Asif Farooq Shaikh (26) and Siddharth Gautam Sonkamble (21) from Bhadrakali Nashik into their custody in connection with this.

The victim girl had informed that she and other three minor girls were sold. Various squads were sent to Mumbai to investigate into this, but police avoided to give information about this. Meanwhile, two suspects who were arrested from Nashik were remanded to judicial custody, while Nani, her son and pimp Deshmukh were remanded to five days police custody during hearing before judge D S Jadhav. When they were produced again in the court after end of their police custody, they have been remanded to the judicial custody. Adv. Amit Salunke worked as public prosecutor.