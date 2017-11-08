The Nalanda Academy organises Fitness Day

Nashik : Being fit and active is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle. The earlier people teach kids about the positive aspects of regular exercise, the more it will become a part of their everyday lives, from childhood to adulthood. These days, there is so much technology, be it video games, TV, or smart phones, that moving human bodies often comes in second to sitting on the couch.

Taking into account this, The Nalanda Academy organized a Fitness Day to acknowledge the importance of developing healthy lifestyle habits in preschool age children. With the growing concern over childhood obesity, diabetes and an early predisposition to heart disease, it is imperative that healthy habits of regular exercise and sound eating taught to youngest population.

During the Fitness Day children enjoyed movement and fun fitness activities, learning about healthy food choices and healthful snacks. Nursery Students presented skit based on fitness. Students dressed up as famous sports personalities. Teachers explained the tiny tots that it’s fun to exercise, eat right and take care of their bodies. Students enjoyed the Fitness Day with great zeal.