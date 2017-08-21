MVP creates wise citizens: Nimbalkar

Nashik : MVP is leading in reaching education to households. It created good students and wise citizens so far. It is performing an important job in education sector, stated District Collector Jalgaon Kishoreraje Nimbalkar. He honoured meritorious students.

He was speaking as chief guest in a programme organised by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha at Raosaheb Thorat hall to mark Samaj Din. MVP president Dr. Tushar Shevale, general secretary Nilima Pawar, chairperson Manikrao Boraste, secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale and deputy chairperson Raghonana Ahire were present on dais.

Nimbalkar said that Sanstha has made progress very well. Its students have earned fame across the world. In today’s situation, meritorious growth is important than figurative growth. It is important to preserve cultural heritage while taking education. A substantial work is going on through the Sanstha to maintain cleanliness and to preserve the cultural heritage, he stated further.

In his presidential speech Dr. Tushar Shevale said that student in the Sanstha is pride of the Sanstha. “I am always taking efforts to bring it on the path of progress,” he assured. Chairperson Manikrao Boraste also provided his guidance. In her introductory speech, general secretary Nilima Pawar stated that today’s day is to express social commitment and to remember donors of the Sanstha. Sanstha has huge tradition of meritorious students and teachers. Teachers have responsibility to create tomorrow’s responsible citizens, she added.

Director Nana Mahale, Bhausaheb Khatle, Uttambaba Bhalerao, Pralhad Gadakh, Dr. Vishram Nikam and others were present. Dr. D P Pawar and Prof. Ashok Sonawane compered the programme, whereas secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale proposed the vote of thanks.