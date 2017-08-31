Municipal Commn reviews works

Nashik : Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna recently reviewed project works which have been sanctioned under smart city mission and Amrut scheme by central government. He also visited some projects and inspected them.

Approval was given to the expenditure of Rs. 28.79 crore for construction of sewage treatment plant for treating sewage water in Gangapur sewage zone, construction of sewage pumping station at Chikhali nullah and laying 3.70-km rising main pipeline under Amrut scheme.

Works of some projects are in progress. Reviewing these works, the Municipal Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the works. He also inspected these projects.The Municipal Commissioner also inspected renovation work of Kalidas auditorium.