Municipal Commissioner inspects NMC projects, works

Nashik : The Municipal Commissioner is taking review of works to provide impetus to various works of NMC and works under smart city mission. On the backdrop of this, he inspected waste-to-energy project, status of trees which were planted during tree plantation drive and functioning in west divisional office. The Municipal Commissioner issued instructions to the concerned.

He inspected the waste-to-energy project, being set up by Nashik Municipal Corporation. This project will be constructed under German environment ministry’s international environment improvement programme. NMC will generate electricity after process on around 20 tonnes of liquid waste in hotels and 10 tonnes of sewage from public lavatories through financial and technical help of German government. Various types of civil works, mechanical and electricity related works in the project have nearly been completed and work is on to conduct tests of various instruments in the project. The project will be functionlised after completion of various tests.

On the backdrop of this, the Municipal Commissioner visited the project and inspected it. He instructed to operationalise the project after completion of all the tests.

In addition, the Municipal Commissioner along with divisional prabhag committee chairperson Dr. Hemlata Patil inspected west divisional office. He inspected property and water tax department, tax recovery department, record department and health department and took information. Record room department employees made him aware with the fact that there is no proper seating arrangement for employees and arrangement to keep record. Roof in some parts is also leaked. The Municipal Commissioner ordered city engineer U B Pawar to undertake renewal work and building repair here. In addition, he also instructed to renew Nashik east and Satpur divisional offices.

The Municipal Commissioner along with garden department chief B U More inspected status of 21,000 trees which were planted along roadside by NMC in recent period. Inspecting trees which were planted at 3-4 gardens in Gangapur Road area, Kanetkar garden and along roadside in this area, he instructed to give support to those trees which are bent. The Municipal Commissioner also instructed contractor companies to plant new trees in the place of those trees which are dead.