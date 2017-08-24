MUHS to create awareness about organ donation

Nashik: Currently, it is possible to transplant human organs with help of innovative technology. Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will conduct various projects to create awareness about organ donation in entire state till August 30 to reach importance of organ donation to common people.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar informed about this project. He said that organ donation is best donation.

Understanding importance of the organ donation, the Prime Minister hinted to undertaken a drive to create awareness about it on large scale. As per concept by Pro Vice Chancellor and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra government will conduct various projects in this period. MUHS will provide its important participation in them Rangoli, eleocution, drawing, lecture, seminar and workshop on this subject will be organised in the colleges affiliated to the university.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Khamgaonkar informed that it is need of the hour to create awareness in society about the organ donation. It is a social duty to spread information about the organ donation and everyone should take part in this great work, he urged.