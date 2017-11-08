MSEDCL cuts power supply of 40,000 agriculture pumps

Nashik : The power supply of around 40,000 agriculture pumps in the district has been cut by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. during its drive against those agriculture pump owners who bill is outstanding. 6,000 consumers have paid their outstanding of 3.25 crore to MSEDCL.

MSEDCL has started ‘Mukhyamantri Krishi Sanjeevani Yojna 2017’ to provide relief to those farmers whose electricity bill is due. Interest and fine of those agriculture pump owners who will pay current electricity bill will be waived off and they will get facility to pay original outstanding amount in five equal installments. It is necessary to pay current electricity bill till November 15 to take part in this scheme.

3.05 lakh agriculture pump consumers in Nashik district has around Rs. 1,183 crore is outstanding bill amount. As it is rising, MSEDCL is facing huge financial crisis. In effect, it has provided serious attention to recovery of outstanding electricity bills. MSEDCL had decided not to cut power supply of those agriculture pump owners who will pay current bill from April to September, 2017.

Rs. 591 crore is outstanding with 1.65 lakh consumers in Nashik city circle. Current bills worth Rs. 43 crore is due with 1.64 lakh consumers out of these. Electricity bills worth Rs. 592 crore is due with 1.39 lakh agriculture pump owners at Malegaon circle. Rs. 35.42 crore is due with 1.39 lakh agriculture pumps owners out of these. As a result, power supply of more than 42,000 agriculture pumps has been cut, MSEDCL informed.

On the backdrop of recovery drive, more than 15,500 consumers in the district have paid around Rs. 6.75 lakh as outstanding amount.