Message of de-addiction given through ‘Swarnim Bharat’

Nashik : An awareness was created in Nashik through Swarnim Bharat Bus Campaign. The objectives of the Campaign are to clear negativity in the person and to inculcate positive thoughts in him/her, explain importance of cleanliness and to create value based society.

The Swarnim Bharat Bus Campagin which has been started on August 13 from Ahmedabad reached Nashik after 135 days. The foot march of the Campaign was organised from Aurangabad Naka to Seva Kunj based Panchavati centre of Bramhakumari Sanstha.

Slogans like ‘Mera Bharat Swarnim Bharat’, ‘Mera Bharat Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Mera Bharat Vyasanmukt Bharat’ were raised during the foot march. Corporator Sarita Sonawane, Satnam Rajput, Digambar Dhumal, Tushar Jagtap, Sanjay Birari, Nandlal Chandwadkar and Radhika Deshmukh felicitated those who take part in the Campaign.

Chief of Seva Kendra of Bramhakumari Sanstha Vasanti Didi, Pushpa Didi, Bramhakumari Shakti Didi, Meera Didi, Poonam Didi and Veena Didi were present. Meanwhile, awareness was created among youths, students and citizens through this Campaign. Poonam Didi, Sarika Didi and Updesh Bhai provided their guidance at V N Naik and KTHM colleges. Mangala Didi and Updesh Bhai provided their guidance on stress free life at city police commissionerate. Sarika Didi informed about how to get rid of stress through meditation, while Poonam Didi proposed the vote of thanks.

The programmes were also held at Karmaveer Bhaurao Thakre engineering college, Chhatrapati Shivaji school and Nashik Road central prison.