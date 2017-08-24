Members demand property related subjects to be brought before legal committee

Nashik: The legal committee members demanded discussions with the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to take decision over bringing the subjects related to NMC properties and land acquisition before the legal committee. If members demand the agenda and other information, these should be provided to them in the next meeting, instructed chairperson of legal committee Shital Nitin Malode.

The first meeting of the NMC legal committee was held in the hall of women and child welfare committee under its chairperson Shital Malode. Deputy chairperson Rakesh Donde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Dorkulkar, legal department chief B U More, town secretary Awale, members Salim Shaikh, Nilesh Thakre, Sharad More, Nayan Gangurde and Poonam Mogre were present.

During discussions on the subject why vacant posts are not filled in establishment, Salim Shaikh demanded clarification why vacant posts are not filled up while officers are recruited. Replying to this, Santosh Thakre stated that as establishment expenditure has increased above 35%, recruitment cannot be done without government permission. A roster was sent to the government for this. In addition, Shaikh demanded information about NMC cases which are under judicial consideration – how many results went against NMC and how many results were in its favour – to be brought before the legal committee. Information about how many meetings of the property committee took place and discussions held in them should be tabled before the legal committee, he also demanded.

Clarifying on the number of residences for NMC officials and employees, property department chief B U More informed that NMC has total 729 residences and they have been given after approval by department chiefs. Drawing attention to the fact whether these officials and employees are actually residing in these residences or have rented them out to others, Salim Sheikh asked for a survey to be conducted and the information tabled in the next General Body Meeting.

If residences constructed by spending crores of rupees are lying vacant are given on rental basis, these buildings can be maintained properly, Shaikh suggested. The chairperson issued instructions for this information to be provided in the next meeting. While speaking on the subject of pending reservations, legal department chief More tabled figures about pending claims.

He also informed about the process that has taken place so far regarding collection of taxes on properties. Nilesh Thakre demanded that information sought by members should be given in writing before next meeting. Chairperson Malode instructed that administration that the information sought by members should be given by concerned officials in the next meeting.