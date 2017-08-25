Mayor warns of action against sanitary inspectors

NashiK : Though dengue and other infectious diseases are spreading in the city, health department has not taken it seriously and has been showing work done just on paper. With insecticide spray and fogging work not taking place properly, action will be taken against those sanitary inspectors who are found negligent, warned Mayor Ranjana Bhanasi.

A work review meeting of health department was organised by the Mayor and medical-health sub-committee in the cell of the Mayor. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, health committee chairperson Satish Kulkarni, deputy chairperson Yogesh Shevre, health superintendent Dr. Vijay Dekate and sanitary inspectors were present for the meeting. The Health officer and assistant health officer however, remained absent.

The number of dengue patients is increasing in the city and there are complaints that health department has not taken serious measures to deal with the disease. After complaints by corporators and citizens, the Mayor strongly rebuked sanitary inspectors and officials. Piles of garbage are seen on large scale in the city and insecticide spray and fogging works are not being done effectively.

Also, what is the quality of the insecticides being sprayed? There are complaints that water is being mixed in them and officials are neglecting this. Those officials who are neglecting works will be penalised now, the Mayor made it clear during discussions. When the Mayor asked officials whether employees meet corporators of concerned prabhag after spraying insecticides and are they made aware of the places where the insecticides have been sprayed, the officials could not answer.

It became clear that the officials had not bothered to gather information before attending the meeting. The Mayor ordered that hereafter a certificate from the corporator of the prabhag would have to be taken after the insecticide spray and presented when asked. Else, officials will have to face penal action, she warned.