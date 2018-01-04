Mayor found sanitary employees absent during her visit

Nashik : When NMC administration and office bearers are taking efforts to bring Nashik city among top ten cities in Swachhata Survekshan under central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi found 23 sanitary employees absent during her sudden visit in Panchavati area. She instructed to issue show cause notice to absent sanitary employees.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is ranked 22nd in the list of 500 cities under Amrut Yojna due to manure project and response to Swachhata Survekshan application. Office bearers and administration are taking efforts to get good marks during Swachhata Survekshan on black spots in the city, regular cleanliness, opinion by Nashikites regarding cleanliness and dustbins which are installed in the places of rush and commercial complexes.

On the backdrop of this the Mayor paid sudden visits in Panchavati area to inspect cleanliness. She conducted a media briefing and informed about this. House leader Dinkar Patil and BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar were also present.

When the Mayor inspected attendance register at four attendance sheds in Panchavati, 23 employees, out of 99 employees were found absent. It had also come to light signatures of employees were fake at some places.

In this way it came to light that divisional sanitary inspector and supervisor have not control over the employees. The Mayor instructed health officer Dr. Sunil Bukane to issue notices to those employees who were absent. In addition, NMC has appointed security guards at Godaghat. When security guards have responsibility to prevent dumping of waste into Godavari and waste should be dumped into dust bin or nirmalya kalash, a security guard named Pansare informed the Mayor that they had been asked to prevent dumping of waste into the river. The Mayor rebuked Dr. Bukane over this. The Mayor ordered to show cause notice to this employee.

The Mayor instructed the health officer to issue instructions to concerned ghantagadi contractor for sending ghantagadi regularly at 6 am to lift waste from Godaghat area. She also inspected grass that grown into road divider in Peth Road, Dindori Road and market yard area, soil along road and debris. The Mayor instructed construction department officials to conduct cleanliness there.