There should be marketing of city’s capabilities: Zagade

Satpur : Industries have increased on large scale across the country, but it is needed to make marketing of city’s strength and capabilities in industrial development in Nashik. Instead of calling industries through this, create an environment which is conducive for investment in the city. If this becomes part of the efforts being taken through NIMA Index to attract industries, NIMA Index will become a game changer in real sense, confided Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade.

Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association unveiled booklet of NIMA Index 2018 at NIWEC hall. Zagade was speaking as chief guest on the occasion. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, NIMA Index president Harishankar Banerjee, general secretary Shrikant Bachhav and trustee committee president Madhukar Bramhankar were present on dais.

Zagade further said that there is a need to think why development of other places than Nashik is taking place. Business at international level in difficulty since last some years. 65% youths lost their jobs. There is reduction in consumers. Industry and trade are affected by this, he added.

NIMA should come forward to call industries through NIMA Index and it should take efforts to pull industries through ‘ease of doing business’ concept like magnet to Nashik, Zagade urged.

Earlier, NIMA president Mangesh Patankar tabled review of NIMA’s work and tabled information about various projects conducted through NIMA for growth of industries in the city. NIMA Index president Harishankar Banerjee informed that an exhibition has been organised in financial capital of the country with an objective to generate good opportunities for industries in Nashik. Shrikant Bachhav informed about the exhibition. There will be total 250 stalls in the exhibition. Two-and-half days have been kept for ‘B2B’ meet during this six-day exhibition. Large scale industries, merchants, exports and investors have been invited for vendor meet.

A work will be done to provide a good exposer to Nashik through this exhibition. There is need of all-round thinking to develop the city, said Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. The name of the city has been maligned in country. There is a need to conduct measures to improve image of the city. If name of the city is brightens, there will be positive effect on city’s works, he added.