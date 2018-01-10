Manodhairya scheme: Compensation of rape victims enhanced to Rs 10 lakh

Nashik : Large scale changes have been made in Manodhairya scheme started by state government in 2013 for victims of rape, child sexual harassment and acid attacks. This scheme has now been functionalised through state legal service authority in justice department instead of district collectorate. Compensation amount from the current Rs 3 lakh has been enhanced to Rs 10 lakh.

The state government declared its decision regarding this on December 30. The Manodhairya scheme has now been functionalised as revised Manodhairya scheme. The Supreme Court in a decision had instructed that other states should provide compensation amount like Goa which is providing Rs. 10 lakh to the victims. The scheme has been revised by the state government as per High Court instructions.

Earlier, compensation amount of minimum Rs. 2 lakh was given to victims after filing of the offence, while Rs. 3 lakh was given in special cases. Considering delay and the inadequate compensation amount, the new revised scheme has been introduced following instruction by committee as per HC order.

The victims of rape, child sexual harassment, acid attacks and the girls below 18 years who are taken into custody by police under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act will get benefit of the scheme. Amount of Rs. 30,000 will be given to the victims within seven days of filing the application. Rest amount will be given in 120 days in various phases.

The applications seeking the compensation amount has to be filed with the district legal service authority. It has given all the powers from approval to issuance of all the compensation amount.

If victim contradicts her earlier complaint or statement, the authority has power to recover the amount from her. As this scheme has been transferred to the district legal service authority it will be implemented with transparency and speed.