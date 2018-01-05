Make enquiry into purchase of dustbin: Mayor

Nashik : The repercussions of irregularity in purchase of dustbin sets in view to bring city into top ten cities of Swachhata Survekshan under Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were felt in NMC General Body Meeting. Ruling corporators stood against this irregularity which had brought to light by Shiv Sena. In addition, rulers and opposition objected strongly against the works for which administrative approval was not got from the Municipal Commissioner.

Considering emotions of the members, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi ordered to make enquiry into purchase of dustbin and to table inquiry report in next GBM. She also ordered to table enquiry report of the works which were done in last five years without administrative approval.

The General Body Meeting which was adjourned last month was held under Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and in presence of the Municipal Commissioner in-charge and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde. Earlier, proposal to offer condolences was read and condolences were offered to the departed souls. The GBM was thereafter adjourned for 15 minutes. Before resumption of the GBM all Shiv Sena members displayed the banners demanding for enquiry into purchase of dustbin to draw attention of the house.

After resumption of the GBM, the joint town secretary read the proposal condemning violence at Bhima-Koregaon. Opposition leader Ajay Boraste drew attention of the house towards irregularity in purchase of dustbin sets. Informing that there was misuse of the fund under central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for purchase of dustbin, Boraste stated that after start of ghantagadi to make city free of waste, the health department is working to install dustbin in the city again. Rs. 11,121 was paid for the dustbin set of Rs. 5000. There was irregularity on large scale and make inquiry in detail into this and take action concerned officials, he demanded.

Informing that initially 100 dustbins were provided under segregation of waste in the city, chairperson of west divisional prabhag committee Dr. Hemlata Patil said that a letter mentioning fund of Rs. 5 lakh was sought from corporators. This was stopped after voice was raised against this. The administration hurriedly purchased dustbins to install them at market places to earn 1000 points and irregularity has been taken place in it. It should be probed entirely, she demanded.

Gurmeet Bagga asked the question is the Municipal Commissioner can make purchase without administrative approval by the GBM and demanded to clarify this. Additional Municipal Commissioner and chief accountant Mahesh Bachhav clarified this, but Bagga alleged that this clarification is against powers of corporator and GBM.

Like dustbin, works to install 10 nets at 10 bridges in the city have been given, he alleged. Bagga made aware the house that bill was paid to concerned contractor despite net at Ramwadi fell due to storm. While demanding to make enquiry about how many subjects were approved without administrative approval by GBM, Bagga demanded to scrap these works immediately.

Sudhakar Badgujar made the house aware with the fact that approval was given for fund of Rs. 9 crore for construction of individual toilet in the city under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan without approval of GBM, whereas NCP leader Gajanan Shelar raised the question about powers of house and make enquiry into purchase of dustbin.

Showing his opposition for purchase of dustbin, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar made it clear that a question is asked to the administration if works are taking place without administrative approval. He demanded to take strict action against guilty officials. Stating that administration is humiliating GBM, house leader Dinkar Patil irregularity took place in purchase of dustbin. He demanded to make enquiry into the works which took place in last five years without administrative approval and table its report in next GBM.