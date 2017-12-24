Major Dr Jeetendra Singh attends Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony at Oslo

Nashik : Peace activist Major Dr. Jeetendra Singh, Professor, Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College was invited to participate at the event in connection to the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony to ICAN (International campaign to abolish nuclear weapons) for the year 2017, which took place at Oslo.

He was given the privilege of leading the torch light procession in Oslo to honour ICAN. He also participated in Nobel Peace prize concert, religious peace ceremonies at Trinity church and in creating of Human ICAN logo in Oslo. “Nobel peace prize was been awarded to ICAN to draw the attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of Nuclear weapons and the ground breaking effort to achieve a treaty based prohibition of such weapons,” said Dr. Jeetendra Singh.

He further added that the only good thing about a nuclear weapon is that it does not discriminate. A weapon or an armament must be capable of distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The international humanitarian law also says that the right of parties to an armed conflict to choose methods or means of warfare is not unlimited. The weapon used must be able to distinguish between citizens and combatants and the prohibition on the use of weapons that cause superfluous injury or unnecessary sufferings. The way biological, chemical weapons and land mines are banned so should be the fate of nuclear weapons which can cause huge damage to civilians the way it happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the suffering of people still continues.

Prevention is better than cure, is the principle on which medical science works, as there cannot be a meaningful medical response to a nuclear attack, we doctors have this important social responsibility to sensitize public against hazardous consequences of nuclear explosion so that we should never see any further Hiroshima and Nagasaki in this world ever again, Dr. said. Neelima Pawar, general secretary, MVP, Dr. Tushar Shewale, president, Dr. Mrunal Patil, dean of Dr. Vasantrao Pawar medical college, Dr. R S Darekar, education officer and Dr. Ajit Patil, medical superintendent have congratulated Dr. Jeetendra Singh for this achievement.