LWHIS – Synergy 2017-18 held

Nashik: Synergy means combined power and team work. LWHIS indulged into building that combined power and team work through Synergy 2017-18 held recently.

School teachers proved that nothing is impossible when it comes to exhibiting their hidden talents both individually and when in a team. The theme for this year’s Synergy was ‘Patriotism’. They out forth glimpses of war, freedom and love for country and motherland India, through songs, declamations and dances.

The prominent personalities who graced the occasion were Poonam Acharya, a famous zumba instructor, Antara Agate from Red FM and Mrs Bakshi, a famous Kathak dancer.

The atmosphere at school was that of joy, sheer love, dedication and devotion. The winners were awarded with trophies.