LPG cylinders blast at pani puri factory

Panchavati : Two LPG cylinders exploded at pani puri factry in Shivkrupanagar area, Hirawadi, Panchavati. Fortunately there was no human casualty. Fire brigade personnel sprayed the water to douse the fire. Meanwhile, citizens suspected that this factory is unauthorised.

Akhilesh Keshav Chavan (native of Uttar Pradesh, currently staying at Nashik) has pani puri factory near Swami Samarth Kendra, Shivkrupanagar on Hirawadi Road, Panchavati. After employees started stove on upper floor of the factory in wee hours, they noted that there was LPG leakage.

All employees then came down. Out of four LPG cylinders, two cylinders were exploded. As a result fire broke out in the building. After hearing blasts, residents of the area came out of their houses and informed fire brigade department and Panchavati police about this. Fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control. Pani puri material, edible oil tins, stoves and other material gutted in the fire. Wall of the building got cracks.