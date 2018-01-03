Look at life through positive attitude: Prof Aher

Satpur: “Ambition is waking up inner strength in us. As a result attitude of man towards life will become positive. For this everyone is needed to identify inner capacity and strength,” stated Principal of Kopargaon industrial training institute Dr. D D Aher.

He was speaking during a workshop which was jointly organised by Satpur college and student welfare board of Savitribai Phule Pune university under student personality development programme. Principal of Satpur college Dr. Atmaram Thok was present on dais. Dr. Aher explained about various conditions of human mind and its strength to children.

Earlier, Principal Thok informed about the purpose behind organisation of the workshop. Shivaji Sumbhe compered the programme. Dr. Sachin Rajole, Rupali Jadhav, Madhuri Jadhav, D P Tople and students of student welfare board took sincere efforts for success of the workshop. Students in large numbers were present for the workshop.