Lecture by Dr Subramanian Swami today

Nashik: A lecture by Dr. Subramanian Swami has been organised on Sunday (Nov. 12), informed Ramesh Patange.

This lecture will be held in Kurtkoti hall of Shankaracharya Nyas on Gangapur Road at 6.30 pm. Hindustan publication and Shankarcharya Nyas have jointly organised this lecture under Vivek Samvad programme. Dr. Swami will speak on ‘Intolerance truth or illusion’.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi will felicitate Dr. Swami and fighters who had in jail during emergency period as a representational gesture. President of Hindustan publication Ramesh Patange, trustee Ramesh Gaidhani and president of Shankaracharya Nyas Dr. Ashish Kulkarni urged that people in large numbers should be present for the programme.