Lack of efforts for spread of khadi, admits Chordiya

Nashik : Khadi worth Rs. 21 crore is sold in state every year. Contribute by state in khadi sale is 8%. There were no special efforts taken in last 15 years for campaigning and spread of khadi, lamented president of Khadi Gram Udyog Mandal Vishal Chordiya.

Solar spinning wheel will be included. As a result, manufacturing of khadi will get impetus and will be broaden. The pilot project of solar spinning wheel has been made at Amravati and this project will be conducted in the state, he informed.

The Mahakhadi yatra by Maharashtra Rajya Khadi and Gramodyog Mandal arrived in Nashik. Chordiya was speaking in a media briefing which was organised at Hutatma Smarak. Mahakhadi brand will be developed in the state and Mahakhadi No. 1 store will be started at Pune on November 16. Mahakhadi is a ray of hope for manufacturers in rural area and this project will help in lessening unemployment in rural area, he hopes.

Chordiya expressed his aim to make ‘Neera’ the drink of Maharashtra. Some experiments regarding this are being on and it will reach soon everywhere in the state, he confided.

“The ‘Neera’ is a good drink for health than cold drinks and other drinks. It is available in enough quantity at Pune. We have made it available at Sawantwadi and experiments are being conducted to make it last long. Help of icebox is being taken for this. Experiments are going on at Sawantwadi. If these experiments are succeeded, Neera can be available easily anywhere. Efforts are being taken to make an authorised drink of Maharashtra. Misconceptions about Neera can be removed through communication,” Chordiya said.