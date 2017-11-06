Labourers should keep themselves away from addiction: Dadiya

Nashik Road : addiction of tobacco is dangerous for health. Labourers should take efforts to live tobacco free life, stated president of Rotary Club at Borivali in Mumbai Kishorebhai Dadiya.

He was speaking in a programme organised by Rotary Club of Nashik East for labourers working at Sai Ratan Residency besides Utsav hall on Motwani Road.

Dadiya interacted with the labourers and informed them about harmful effects of tobacco. Around 25 took an oath to live tobacco free life. Those who were present there applauded them for this. Developer Deepak Chande was present as chief guest.

Rotary Club of Nashik East president Atul Malani welcomed those who were present and informed about the projects done by the Club so far. Shashikant Chouhan, Mahesh Upadhye, Ramesh Chouhan and others were present.