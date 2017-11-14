Khadi gets new brand ambassador due to Modi: Chordiya

Nashik: Khadi Gramodyog had not received the required momentum in last 10-15 years, but Modi government provided glamour to Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi. With this khadi has got new brand ambassador due to Modi. Cluster development and various schemes are offing in next some years and they will be implemented soon. Employment on large scale will be generated in rural area through this, stated president of Maharashtra state khadi and gramodyog Mandal Vishal Chordiya.

The Mahakhadi Yatra, being organised by Maharashtra state khadi and gramodyog mandal arrived in Nashik. An expo has been organised at Hutatma Smarak and Chordiya inaugurated it. MLA Seema Hiray, district gramodyog officer Ramesh Surang, assistant director V A Waghmode, Joginder Singh, khadi bhandar president Padmakar Patil, Kailas Sonawane and director Anjali Amale were present.

Chordiya informed that ‘Mahakhadi’ brand has been developed with an view to provide khadi manufacturers and to generate employment in rural area. Communication with consumers will be easier due to branding of Mahakhadi. Suggestions will be exchanged. Mahakhadi brand which is manufactured by manufacturers in rural area in state will get response due to this. Rural development is possible through development of Mahakhadi, he added.

“Products in rural area have not reached consumers easily. This is an effort to compensate this, Chordiya informed further. Khadi Mahamandal has some difficulties, but as Modi gave it a new brand, changes are being made in it by identifying need of the hour. People’s participation is important in it. We are taking efforts to make it a people’s movement. Cooperation by Chief Minister and Industries Minister are received for development of Mahamandal,” Chordiya said.