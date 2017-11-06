Kanhaiya Kumar criticises Modi govt

Nashik : It is being stated to construct Ram temple in this country. A work is being done to excavate history of Mughals. Current problems are being avoided skillfully. Government has to make language of cultural unity and equality, stated former president of JNU students’ union and national leader of AISF Kanhaiya Kumar, yesterday.

He spoke on the subject ‘challenges before Indian students and youths’, which was organised by Samvidhan Jagar Sabha at Tupsakhre lawns. Chairperson Suvarna Gagode, Chhatrabharati’s Dutta Dhage, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan’s Milind Sawant, forum against commercialisation of education’s Prashant Nimse, Aiyra Malegaonkar, Nitin Mate and Shinde were present on dais.

Kanhaiya Kumar made all round criticism against Modi government. “Before coming to power, BJP had stated to punish all corrupt leaders, but after coming to power it is giving entry to them. It had assured to provide 2 crore jobs, but they became announcements merely. Inflation, unemployment and corruption are principal issues facing the country today. Government is providing bailout package to industrialists like Ambani. They are seeing ‘acche din’ in real sense. On the other hand common man is suffering. Rulers are dividing people to run the power. We are not against the government. We are leaders of that organisation which was formed by martyr Bhagatsingh. How we are traitors then? We are asking questions only, but you do not run away from them. Give replies. Hold discussions over any issue. Today no one has dared to speak against BJP. Those speak will become traitors. Write a post on facebook against corrupt Ministers in BJP and see what happens,” said Kanhaiya Kumar to criticise the BJP.

“We have belief on the constitution written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. You cannot suppress voice of Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. Students are forcing to keep away from politics. Efforts are being made to keep politics out from colleges and universities because there is opportunity for common people. Decision to enforce GST and demonatisation were taken to provide bailout package to rich. Government has no money for farmers, students and education, but has money to provide loan waiver to bigger industries and package to them. This is very bad. Today, corruption is found everywhere. We are all part of it directly or indirectly. Government is supporting it. We have to unite for ending this. Government is stating that Communist and dalit never come together, but they should take care of their power,” he added.

Kanhaiya Kumar ended his speech with a patriotic song. DYFI president Chetan Gangurde made the introductory speech. Raju Desale clarified the concept behind organisation of the programme. Priya Ingale read the agenda. MYP’s Kiran More proposed the vote of thanks.

Senior thinker Dr. Raosaheb Kasbe, worker leader Dr. D L Karad, former District Collector B G Wagh, former SP Sanjay Apranti, corporators and office bearers were also present.