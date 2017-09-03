Jagtap to receive ‘Godaratna’ award

New Nashik : Manohar Jagtap, president, Shakti Vikas Academy — a multi-purpose social organisation, has been chosen for this year’s state level ‘Godaratna’ award, instituted by Nashik Parisar Vrittapatra Lekhak Sanghatana.

Jagtap hailing from Anandwadi Nandgaon (Khu) a rural part of Malegaon taluka is to receive the award for his immense contribution in the fields of social, academic, environmental, disaster management and youth-centric activities.

He has been the recipient of youth awards on the district and state levels for the year 2016-17.

Jagtap will receive the award at a programme to be held in Limaye auditorium of Sarvajanik Vachanalay here on September 11.