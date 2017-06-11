Jadhav honoured for excellence in administration

New Nashik: Dy director of education (Nashik division) Ramchandra Jadhav has been honoured with a state level ‘Kushal Prashasak’ (excellent administrator) award at the hands of state education minister Vinod Tawde.

Jadhav received this honour, comprising a certificate of honour, a memento, shawl and a bouquet for his remarkable contribution in the field of education, at a state level day-long 500th Ahirani Sahitya Sammelan, organised jointly by Khandesh Ahirani Kasturi Manch, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at Bhosari near Pune.

PCMC mayor Nitin Kalaje, Mahesh Landge, corporator Namdev Dhake, Khandesh Ahirani Manch president Vijaya Manmode, Bapusaheb Pingale and Kunal Patil were present among the dignitaries at the literary convention chaired by senior literateaur V D Pingale.

During his 25 years’ of long service tenure, Jadhav served as an excellent administrator while working as education officer at primary and secondary levels of education in the districts of Ahmednagar, Solapur and Pune apart from Nashik.

He also discharged his duties successfully while working as dy director of MCERT, Pune; and the educational dept head of Pune Municipal Corporation. “Jadhav has set an example by creating an atmosphere of mutual cooperation and coordination among the teaching and non-teaching faculty members,” said minister Tawde while felicitating Jadhav.