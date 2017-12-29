ITI sports festival concludes

Satpur: The district level sports festival which was organised at Industrial Training Institute, Satpur was concluded. Joint director Satish Suryawanshi was present. Various sports competitions were organised at ITI ground on December 26 and 27.

The teams from Nashik ITI, Sinnar, Mohadi, Niphad, Chandwad, Boripada, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Peth, Nanashi, Ambupada, Kalvan, Deola, Nandgaon, Igatpuri, Dindori, Satana and Nashik KFC took part in the competitions.

Joint director Suryawanshi praised the participants. Sports help in developing team spirit among children. There is a need to give 100% contribution in competitions, he said. Assistant director Rajesh Mankar, Principal Subhash Kadam, Vice Principal Satish Bhamre, Principals of various ITIs and umpires were present on dais.

Prizes were awarded to winners. Prant Badgujar compered the programme, whereas Balasaheb Satale proposed the vote of thanks. Group instructor Shriratna Barde, Avinash Wagh, Sachhidanand More, Kashinath Gaikwad, Rahul Vibhandik and others took sincere efforts for success of the competitions.